Manchester United will look to separate themselves from the chasing pack early on Saturday as they welcome Everton to Old Trafford. A midweek victory over Brentford gave United a three point cushion over Tottenham in fifth but with Brighton hot on their tails, there is little opportunity for Erik ten Hag's side to wobble.

Everton, after all, have already proven in recent weeks that they can be quite the tough matchup for the best sides in the Premier League. Since appointing Sean Dyche they have beaten Arsenal and drawn with Chelsea and Tottenham, those latter two results part of a four game unbeaten streak that has still not been enough to give the Toffees much breathing room at the bottom of the table. They sit outside the relegation zone solely on goal difference and will hope to get more points on the board at a ground where they have only won once in their last 29 league visits. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 7 | 7:30 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -200; Draw +320; Brentford +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: A 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday bore many of the hallmarks of United in recent months, a tight match where Ten Hag's side defended well without putting all that much together in attack as Marcus Rashford struck the winner. If his form has come to be a given, so it seems increasingly predictable that Antony will struggle to deliver, failing to so much as hit the target with his five efforts, though he did deliver the cross that Marcel Sabitzer flicked on for Rashford to score.

Criticism for United's major summer signing is growing with former Red Devil Andy Cole stating that he would be "tearing [his] hair out" if he were playing in the same side as Antony, who he rated as too one footed. The challenge for Ten Hag might be that with Wout Weghorst struggling for goals and Anthony Martial only just regaining his fitness, he has little choice but to play the Brazilian through his dip in form.

Everton: Considering the stakes for his club, bidding for a 70th year in the English top flight, Dyche seems to be remarkably at ease, settled into a club that has shown clear signs of improvement since his appointment. His former Burnley charges James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, scorer of a stunning equalizer against Tottenham on Monday, make for a solid backline while further forward Abdoulaye Doucoure brought drive to the Everton midfield before he was sent off for raising his hands to Harry Kane's face. Even that did not perturb Dyche, who joked "at one point I thought he might have snapped his eyelash, which would have been tragic".

Expect the Frenchman back in the Everton side once his ban is served. What would really change the outlook for this goal-shy team would be the presence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, limited to just 12 appearances in all competitions this season as he battles injury. His return does seem to be imminent. Asked directly whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be back at the weekend, Dyche said: "He's continuing on a daily basis. He's back on the grass."

Prediction

Expect another slightly laboured United performance that ultimately translates into three points. PICK: Manchester United 1, Everton 0