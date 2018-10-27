Manchester United vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League online

Manchester United is in dire need of a victory

Manchester United faces its next test on Sunday when it welcomes Everton to Old Trafford in what feels like a must-win game this early in the season. United is well off the top-four place and just lost at home to Juventus in the Champions League, so creating some positive vibes would be huge for Jose Mourinho's team. Meanwhile, Everton is in eighth place, two spots ahead of United, looking to leap up the table with a road victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester United vs. Everton in the USA

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Man. United's season has been rocky, and who knows how much longer Mourinho has to get this thing going in the right direction. A loss here could be the final straw. In the end, it's another draw that doesn't do much for anybody. Man. United 1, Everton 1. 

