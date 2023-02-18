Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday with the hosts unbeaten in their last seven across all competitions with five wins and two draws. The Red Devils came away from Camp Nou with a draw in the UEFA Europa League and have the return leg to consider next week, but will be buoyed by another goal scoring performance from Marcus Rashford who is a man possessed since the FIFA 2022 World Cup. With 22 goals already this season, he has equaled his best tally from the 2019-20 campaign. Meanwhile, Leicester unbeaten in four with a three-game winning streak across all competitions as Brendan Rodgers' men climb the table after hitting four against both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

"They like it," said Ten Hag of his United squad regarding their busy schedule at present. "They like to play big games and they know that as a team and as individuals you grow from such games. Today we are better players, a better team and that helps in our process. Always, we have to be better than the previous game and think about things game by game."

"We do not think about that so far," added the Dutch tactician when asked about the title race. "What we have to do is to put us in April in the right position, so our thinking can only be on the next game."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 19 | 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: United -167; Draw: +320; Leicester +400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

United: Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez will be available after missing the Barca draw with continental suspensions. However, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are out for at least the next few months -- if not the rest of this term. Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are battling to return vs. Leicester, but Casemiro is banned and Antony is likely to miss out again.

Leicester: Youri Tielemans should be back for the Foxes which could see Nampalys Mendy drop out of the starting XI. Wilfried Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare should also be available to Rodgers with the later having been out since last month. James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira could be in contention, but Jonny Evans is a doubt. Harry Souttar and Wout Faes should continue together at the back while Timothy Castagne and Tete stand a good chance of renewing their pairing on the right.

Prediction

United's home advantage should carry them here and there is no reason why Ten Hag's men cannot get all three points if Rashford can continue his hot form. A win is vital if the Red Devils want to remain part of the title race discussion. Pick: United 2, Leicester 1.