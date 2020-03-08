Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, preview, team news

Manchester United welcomes rival Manchester City across town on Sunday for Premier League play with each potentially without a key starter. United entered the day in seventh place with a record of 11-9-8, trailing the top four by just three points, while City is comfortably in second place and looking to secure a spot in the top four over the next few weeks. This will be their fourth meeting of the season, with United winning the first Premier League matchup and the two splitting results in the EFL Cup semifinals that resulted in City making the final, which City went on to win last Sunday against Aston Villa.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

TV: NBC and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: United +360; Draw +340; City -155 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Live updates: Manchester derby

Storylines

Manchester United: Maguire's ankle injury saw him miss the FA Cup win at Derby County on Thursday, but he starts and so does Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back), who was doubtful for the match. Those are the team's two best defenders, so having them is a big boost. Also, this could be the match that sets the tone for a run towards Champions League qualification, and having Maguire makes it possible

Manchester City: This is always a big game because it's against your biggest rival, but how serious will Guardiola take it with the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League not far off? If City vs. Real were this Tuesday instead of next Tuesday, maybe we would see a lot of backups playing, but since the team will have time to rest, expect a strong squad. Kevin De Bruyne will not play in this game game due to a shoulder injury.

Prediction

A frantic pace with a lot of chances sees the goalkeepers shine and the teams split points. Pick: Manchester United 1, Manchester City 1