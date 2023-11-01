Once again, Manchester United enter another match with the hopes of bouncing back from a disappointing result. The reigning EFL Cup champions can do so in a major way on Wednesday, when they face Newcastle United for a spot in the quarterfinals. The opposition will also be looking to reverse recent form after going winless in their last two games, setting up for a high-stakes encounter that could go either way.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 1 | Time : 4:15 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 1 | : 4:15 p.m. ET Location :Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

:Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Manchester United +111; Draw +230; Newcastle United +235

Storylines

Manchester United: An up-and-down season for United hit another low point on Sunday, when they lost 3-0 to a fully dominant Manchester City. The result snapped a three-game winning streak, but Erik ten Hag's side was unable to truly impress in terms of the performance on those days, something that has been a struggle all season long. The most realistic best case scenario, at this point, is probably an ugly win rather than a convincing one.

Ten Hag and company will still be without several defenders amidst an injury crisis, but will otherwise be able to work with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund up top.

Newcastle United: Newcastle have fared better than United this season and are giving onlookers a reason to believe last season's success was not entirely a fluke, but have still battled some inconsistency. After going unbeaten for nine games, a stretch that included a third round victory over City in the cup, the Magpies are winless in their last two. They lost to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League play a week ago, and then followed that up with a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League action.

The usual suspects will be available to Eddie Howe for the cup clash, though the team will be missing Sandro Tonali for 10 months after he breached betting rules in Italy.

Prediction

Newcastle have been the more consistent side this season and possess quality in attack that could make them the latest to take advantage of a United team that is down on their luck. It might not be a heavy defeat, but Newcastle will likely be the better team in a handful of statistical categories. Pick: Manchester United 0, Newcastle United 1