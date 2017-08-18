Manchester United vs. Swansea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Manchester United looks to make it six points out of six
Manchester United visits Swansea City on Saturday morning, looking to remain perfect on the season after beating West Ham last weekend 4-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
Where: Liberty Stadium in Swansea
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Manchester United to win - 4/11
Draw - 18/5
Swansea - 8/1
Prediction
Manchester United's perfect start to the season continues: Red Devils 3, Swansea 0.
