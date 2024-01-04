Jadon Sancho is close to finalising his loan return to Borussia Dortmund as talks between the Bundesliga giants and Manchester United rapidly approach a conclusion, according to CBS Sports sources. The 23 year old is due to sign for the remainder of the season at Dortmund, who will pay a package worth around $3.8 million, a fraction of the salary of a player who signed a $420,000 a week contract at Old Trafford when he left the Bundesliga.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

So swift have talks been between Dortmund and United that Sancho could join up with his new club at their mid-season training camp in Marbella next week. Given that the winger has not played a competitive game since August it may be some time before he is ready to significantly feature for Edin Terzic's side, but Dortmund are hopeful that they can rediscover the forward who scored 37 goals and provided 41 assists in 92 Bundesliga games.

Dortmund are due to face AZ Alkmaar and Standard Liege in training matches during their time in camp. Their first Bundesliga match will see them face Darmstad on January 13; on the current trajectory Sancho should be settled into life at his former club by then though what role he will be able to play remains open to debate. Though he is fully fit, he will be short of match sharpness following his lengthy spell away from the first team at Carrington.

United are countenancing a deal that will still see them pay the lion's share of Sancho's salary in the hope that an impressive run of form at his old club may restore some of the value of a player they paid over $100 million for in the summer of 2021. Sancho has been exiled from Erik ten Hag's squad after a post on social media in September where he publicly disputed his manager's comments over his attitude in training.