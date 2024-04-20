Houston Dash has officially parted ways with winger Maria Sanchez. The Mexican attacker will join San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $300,000 in Intra-League Transfer Funds, $200,000 in Allocation Money, and an international slot in 2024 and 2025 to the Dash. CBS Sports understands that the international slot could be used by Houston for incoming Brazilian defender Tarciane.

San Diego are coming off a road loss to Orlando Pride where forward Alex Morgan came off the pitch with an ankle injury.

Sanchez's departure comes just five months after she signed a then record-setting contract with Houston in December. The contract was for three years with an option valued at $1.5 million. Houston is near the bottom of the standings, 11th place in a 14-team league, as the NWSL regular season heads into Week 5. The Dash also made a deadline move with Angel City FC to acquire defender Paige Nielsen.

The franchise finds itself in another year of restructuring. General Manager Alex Singer and the front office hired new head coach Fran Alonso during the offseason. He's the fifth head coach in the team's 10-year history and the fifth coaching change since 2022 when the club suspended former head coach James Clarkson. Sarah Lowdon and Juan Carlos Amoros split time as interim, and Sam Laity served one season as head coach in 2023.

Sources confirmed to CBS Sports that Dash goalkeeper Emily Alvrado is also on the move to Portland Thorns FC, though both clubs have yet to make an official announcement.