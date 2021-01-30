Things are not going well for Olympique de Marseille at present. The 10-time Ligue 1 winners have suffered three straight defeats and are struggling in sixth place in Le Championnat after just one win from five matches. Their title hopes have faded to the point that continental qualification now looks in doubt. And supporters have decided to make sure that President Jacques Henri Eyraud who runs the team for American Frank McCourt aware of just how displeased they are.

On Saturday, just hours before a scheduled important league clash with European berth rivals Stade Rennais at Stade Velodrome, a large group of irate OM supporters stormed the Commanderie training facility to confront the players and staff regarding the club's current state. The unrest has forced the postponement of the match.

Coach Andre Villas-Boas admitted on Friday that he will almost certainly leave the club this summer as he has not received a contract extension offer after returning the fallen giants of French football to the UEFA Champions League and the Portuguese has been prone to angry and confrontational outbursts this season.

OM's continued continental capitulations played a role in the fans' anger, as does poor current league form despite a game in hand, but the main target of their ire was President Eyraud who is the figurehead of the McCourt-owned club that once dreamed of a "Champions Project" to rival bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain and their lavish Qatari investment.

Although there are conflicting reports about the exact extent of the damage done during the incident, CBS Sports sources can confirm that defender Alvaro Gonzalez was struck by a projectile as the Marseille fanbase illustrated their anger at the direction of their club at present.

Due to the unprecedented scenes just hours before the Rennes clash, with footage showing fans breaking into the complex and launching flares in the direction of players and staff, the match was postponed due to the traumatic nature of events and Alvaro's injury.

Marseille were not alone in being targeted by their own fans this weekend as AS Saint-Etienne supporters also confronted their squad due another poor run of form this campaign that sees them dangling above the relegation zone, although that incident ended in peaceful applause.