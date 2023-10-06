The playoff wire is burning at both ends as OL Reign and Washington Spirit square off for position in the postseason picture. The Reign will honor long-time club player and U.S. national team superstar Megan Rapinoe in her final regular season home game. Rapinoe announced she would retire at the end of her club season and recently played in her final game for the USWNT. Fans can watch the match on CBS.

Currently, the Reign sit sixth in the NWSL table, clinging to the league's last playoff spot. So, while this is officially Rapinoe's last home game of the regular season, results over the last two weeks of the season will be what determines exactly how many more minutes we'll see the American soccer icon on the field for before she finally calls it a career. Win and she can chase an NWSL title, lose and Rapinoe and the Reign might find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as the league heads into its October 15th conclusion.

Here's everything you need to know about the Rapinoe party and Reign's playoff push:

Viewing info

Date: Friday, Oct. 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 6 | 8 p.m. ET Place: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington



Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: OL Reign -145, Draw +275, Spirit +328



Players to watch

It's not just about Megan Rapinoe. Here are the other players to keep an eye on who could decide the match.

Bethany Balcer (OL Reign): The forward leads the team in goals scored this season (6) and total shots (35) and has a knack for headers. All of her goals have come from inside the box, with four off of headers, making her a massive target on long balls and set pieces. The team has struggled in front of goal without her as she's navigated a leg injury in the final stretch of the season, but Balcer has still come up clutch for the team and was the only goal scorer in the their recent draw against North Carolina.

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit): Rodman is second on the team in total goals (5), xG (5.41), and assists (2) this season. The squad is in better form when she's available on the pitch and she has quickly become MVP caliber in her three seasons with the club. Her work rate in possession is apparent, but her effort off the ball is a major asset, and she leads the team in duels (292).

Prediction

Including the Challenge Cup semifinal, the Reign have only scored 2 goals across their previous four games. The crowd will surely be electric as tickets sold have surpassed 29,000, but the energy will wane quickly if they don't strike first and capitalize on the atmosphere. Spirit arent much better with three goals over four matches, so expect a narrow match. Pick: Washington Spirit 1, OL Reign 0