Megan Rapinoe said farewell to her home fans on Friday night in a game with playoff implications. OL Reign set a new NWSL attendance record as 34,130 fans packed Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington to thank Rapinoe in her final home match before retiring, and it ended in a 0-0 draw with the Washington Spirit. The result leaves their playoff fate up in the air, setting up an opportunity for fans to witness one more game for Rapinoe on the road against Chicago Red Stars with so much on the line.

Depending on remaining games for other clubs, the Reign's final match against Chicago may determine whether or not they advance to the postseason at all. So for fans who still aren't quite ready to say goodbye, there's still time and hope for another magical Rapinoe moment.

"This was just always the place where I could be myself and be safe and be protected and just go out and try stuff," Rapinoe said to the crowd after the game.

"This was kind of my little training ground for other things that were on different stages. To be able to play here my whole career in one city ... just really special to be able to have this. So, just thank you to everyone. Hopefully a lot more to come this season. Certainly, a lot more to come after this season. I feel like in so many ways this is just the beginning."

Here's how you can watch Rapinoe's final regular season NWSL match:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Oct. 15



: Sunday, Oct. 15 Time: 5 p.m. ET



5 p.m. ET Place: SeatGeek Stadium -- Bridgeview, Illinois



SeatGeek Stadium -- Bridgeview, Illinois Stream: Paramount+



One more game

The final match of the regular season will come down to a Decision Day scenario for sixth-place OL Reign and other clubs. San Diego Wave FC is the only team to have secured a spot in the playoffs but is still battling for a first-round bye, and the 2023 NWSL Shield -- awarded to the winningest team of the season. While no team can clinch the shield during this week, a playoff bye is still in play for San Diego, Portland or NJ/NY Gotham.

The league table has never been closer with five playoff spots still up for grabs heading into the final weekend. OL Reign's draw against the Spirit, and a loss by Orlando Pride, gives them a little wiggle room. They cannot be knocked out of contention with the remaining games on Saturday and Sunday.

Current playoff scenarios

Take a look at the remaining playoff scenarios to close out week 21:

San Diego Wave FC (33 points, 10-7-3) - Clinched playoff spot Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:

A win OR

A draw + WAS/RGN draw + ORL draw/loss + NJ/NY loss

Portland Thorns FC (32 points, 20-9-5) Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:

A win + NCC draw/loss + WAS draw/loss

Portland Thorns FC Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win/draw OR

A loss + WAS win OR

A loss + WAS draw + NCC draw/loss OR

A loss + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss

NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-6-6) Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win OR

A draw + WAS draw/loss + NCC loss + HOU/LA draw OR

A draw + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU/LA draw

North Carolina Courage (29 points, 8-7-5) Clinches a playoff spot with: