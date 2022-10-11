Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has stepped down as CEO of both franchises in a statement released on Tuesday. The decision comes a week after U.S. Soccer released the full findings and recommendations of Sally Q. Yates' independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer. The full report highlighted severe systematic abuse and sexual misconduct that took place within the Thorns franchise.

Paulson initially made a statement upon the release of the Yates report, removing himself from Thorns-specific operations and that Thorns-related decisions would be handled by Heather Davis, Thorns General Counsel. The club also announced the termination of Portland's President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub. The two executives were highlighted within the full report as parties that upheld and perpetrated an environment where players and staff felt unsafe and unsupported.

The recent statement from Paulson also included the next steps for the franchise, which included an apology to players and the search for a new CEO.

"Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization," Paulson said in his most recent statement.

"Looking ahead, our organization is at a crossroads, and the future is not necessarily a clear path. No matter what happens, ensuring the long-term health and success of the Portland Thorns is critical to me, as I know it is for our players and the community.

Given the complexities involved on several levels, finalizing the correct path forward will take time. I love this organization as if it was part of my family, and to me, what is most important is getting it right."

While there is no direct statement regarding disinvestment, the latest statement could be another step on the path of the complete removal of Paulson among both franchises. Heather Davis will remain with the club as interim president and interim CEO. Sarah Keane was appointed by Davis as interim COO, and the duo will lead the search for a permanent CEO of the organization.