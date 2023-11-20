Quite a bounce back performance is needed from Mexico as they enter the second leg of this Nations League quartersfinals behind 2-0 to Honduras after a poor performance in the first leg. Mexico barely troubled Honduras in the match only putting two shots on target as star striker Santiago Gimenez failed to take a single shot.

Head coach Jamie Lozano couldn't have pictured a worse result and as Mexico look for stability among the coaching ranks, another poor showing and he may be the latest name added to the list of former managers of the national team. Defensively, El Tri are usually stout enough to overcome poor attacking performances but now they head home needing three goals to get past Honduras without conceding. A two-goal win would force extra time.

If there's a positive for Mexico it is that they did defeat Honduras 4-0 during the Gold Cup but that was in a neutral location while this game will be in Mexico.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Nov. 21 | Time : 9:30 p.m.

: Tuesday, Nov. 21 | : 9:30 p.m. Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: TUDN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)





TUDN | Fubo (Try for free)
Odds: Mexico -700; Draw +575; Honduras +1800

Storylines

Mexico: While all hope isn't lost if Mexico don't automatically qualify for Copa America by advancing, the losers of these quarterfinals having a second shot at qualifying. Already falling back in the Concacaf pecking order due to the United States winning the last two Nation's League tournaments and also failing to get out of the group stage at the World Cup, something needs to change around the national team if they fail to impress again. In midfield, Mexico struggled to link play with their attackers and that will need to improve as Honduras can go in with a defensive game plan.

Honduras: Avoiding defeat would be a landmark moment for a Honduras side that have been sliding as off late. They haven't qualified for the World Cup since 2014 and have struggled to keep up with the other Concacaf sides. Making Copa America is an excellent chance not only for resources but also another tool for dual national recruitment so everything will be left on the pitch in Mexico City.

Prediction

Mexico will finally find the back of the net but it won't be enough as one Honduras goal is enough to put the tie out of reach. Pick: Mexico 2, Honduras 1