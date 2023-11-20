Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will be the site for the final of next summer's Copa America, marking yet another major soccer hosting gig for the South Florida city. The Hard Rock Stadium will welcome the last two teams standing at the South American championship on July 14, which will take part in the U.S. for only the second time. CONMEBOL also announced Monday that Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium will host the tournament's opening match on June 20.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Copa America returns to the U.S. for the first time since 2016, when CONMEBOL hosted the tournament's centennial in the North American nation. The 2024 edition will have 16 teams, expanded from the usual 12 to include six teams from North America and could include the U.S. men's national team should they win their Concacaf Nations League tie against Trinidad and Tobago on Monday.

Miami and Atlanta were not in the mix during the 2016 Copa America, though both have become major hubs for American soccer since and will host 2026 World Cup matches.

The former has notably become a go-to destination for soccer since the arrival of Lionel Messi, who signed for Inter Miami last July and has filled stadiums around the country since his arrival. After winning the previous Copa America and last year's World Cup, Messi's Argentina side is a favorite to lift another title next year and the player could do so in his new hometown.

As for Atlanta, the city began to build its soccer credentials with the arrival of MLS side Atlanta United in 2017 and the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium later that year. The Georgia city will also be home of U.S. Soccer's headquarters upon the completion of a construction project.

Other venues will be announced at a later date.