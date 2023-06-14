Sides that experienced success at last year's World Cup will look to build off of that momentum when the Netherlands take on Croatia in a UEFA Nations League semifinal on Wednesday. The Netherlands (5-0-1 in Nations League) reached the World Cup quarterfinals, where they lost to Argentina on penalty kicks. Croatia (4-1-1), who lost 3-0 to Argentina in the semifinals, defeated Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff. The sides have met twice before, with Croatia winning 2-1 in 1998 during the World Cup. The Netherlands posted a 3-0 victory in 2008 in an international friendly.

Kickoff from Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Netherlands as the -119 favorites (risk $119 to win $100) in its latest Netherlands vs. Croatia odds, with Croatia the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and Europa League (+1.60).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Netherlands vs. Croatia:

Netherlands vs. Croatia spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-120), Croatia +0.5 (-110)

Netherlands vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Croatia money line: Netherlands -119, Draw +235, Croatia +360

NED: The Dutch have a goal differential of plus-8 in Nations League action

CRO: The Croats have scored eight goals in UEFA Nations League play in 2022-2023

Why you should back the Netherlands

Forward Steven Bergwijn is a solid scoring option for the Dutch. As a member of Ajax, Bergwijn scored 12 goals and added five assists in 32 appearances, including 28 starts. In a 3-1 win over FC Utrecht on May 21, he scored a goal on four shots, including two on target. In six UEFA Nations League matches, he scored two goals.

Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is also a threat on offense. As a member of Atalanta in Serie A, he scored 10 goals and added four assists in 33 appearances, including 32 starts. He took 57 shots, including 22 on target during the season. In a 5-2 win over Monza on June 4, Koopmeiners was extremely effective, recording three goals and an assist on six shots, including four on target. In five UEFA Nations League matches, he has one goal. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Croatia

Midfielder Luka Modric, who also plays for Real Madrid, is coming off a solid season. In 33 La Liga games, Modric scored four goals and added four assists. The 37-year-old, who has played professionally since 2003, just completed his 11th season with Real Madrid. In 327 career league games, he has scored 26 goals. Including international competitions, Modric has been a force, scoring 98 total goals in 821 appearances.

Also helping power Croatia is midfielder Mario Pasalic. The 28-year-old is a member of Atalanta in Serie A, where he made 32 appearances, including 24 starts, scoring five goals and adding two assists. He took 32 shots, including eight on target. In six Nations League matches, he has one goal in six appearances. In five seasons with Atalanta, he has 38 goals in 162 league matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Netherlands vs. Croatia picks

