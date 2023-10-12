France face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday knowing that victory will qualify them for UEFA Euro 2024 next summer. Didier Deschamps' side have all 15 points possible so far and will be keen to extend their 100% streak. Ronald Koeman's men have a game in hand and are six points behind the French with Oranje playing catchup after their UEFA Nations League finals involvement. Wins against both France and Greece this international break could also see the Dutch qualify but the Republic of Ireland would need to take at least a point against the Greeks this week. Les Bleus lost in a friendly to Germany last time out but are in strong competitive form and beat the Netherlands 4-0 in their opening qualifier back in March.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Oct. 13 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 13 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Johan Cruijff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruijff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Netherlands +220; Draw: +225; France +130



Team news

Netherlands: Koeman is without Cody Gakpo, Jurrien Timber, Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Mark Flekken, Memphis Depay, Noa Lang, Teun Koopmeiners, Tyrell Malacia and Steven Berghuis through injury. Steven Bergwijn is arguably the main Dutch attacking threat although Denzel Dumfries is also back to aid creation of chances. Micky van de Ven could come into the defense while Daley Blind is targeting Dirk Kuyt's 104 national team caps.

Potential Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, Veerman, Blind; Simons, Weghorst, Malen.

France: Deschamps cannot call upon Wesley Fofana, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde and Axel Disasi because of injury. Malo Gusto and Castello Lukeba have been called in along with Ibrahima Konate and Jonathan Clauss while Mike Maignan should start between the sticks. Olivier Giroud is expected to be joined by Paris Saint-Germain pair Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe with the French captain on an uncharacteristic barren run.

Potential France XI: Maignan; Pavard, Konate, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Prediction

The Netherlands are unlucky to be so under strength for this one which will make it hard for them to go for a win. France should have enough to confirm their qualification here with the Dutch more likely to be in the November wave of qualified nations. Pick: Netherlands 1, France 2.