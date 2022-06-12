MLS clubs with unsatisfying 2022 starts will face off on Sunday afternoon in front of a national audience. The New England Revolution visit Children's Mercy Park to take on Sporting KC in a cross-conference battle. The sides will meet for the first time in MLS play since 2019. Both teams are coming out of an international break, with each participating in an MLS match for the first time since May 28.

Kickoff from Kansas City is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as the +135 favorite (risk $100 to win $135) in its latest Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution odds. Sporting KC is a +195 underdog, a draw is priced at +245, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any New England Revolution vs. Sporting KC picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 96-76 in his last 172 soccer picks, returning over $2,200 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the New England Revolution vs. Sporting KC matchup from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for New England Revolution vs. Sporting KC:

KC vs. New England money line: NE +135, KC +195, Draw +245

KC vs. New England spread: NE -0.5 (+140)

KC vs. New England over-under: 2.5 goals

KC vs. New England tickets: See tickets at StubHub

Sporting KC: 3-2-2 at home this season

New England Revolution: Unbeaten in the last five matches

Why you should back Sporting KC

Sporting KC is struggling this season, but the club performs better at home. Sporting KC has three wins and two draws in seven matches at Children's Mercy Park this season, with New England posting only one win in six road matches. At home, Sporting KC has allowed only six goals in seven matches, and the Revolution haven't performed at a typical level in 2022. New England already has as many losses this season as they did all of the previous campaign, and the Revolution have allowed seven goals in the last four MLS matches.

New England has only a 55.8 percent save percentage, and the Revolution recently lost standout Adam Buska, the team's leading scorer, to a transfer. On Sporting KC's side is standout forward Johnny Russell, who has six goals in 16 matches across all competitions in 2022, and Russell produced 15 goals and eight assists last season.

Why you should back New England Revolution

New England won the Supporter's Shield last season, and the Revolution are led by a highly decorated coach in Bruce Arena. After a wobbly start in 2022, the Revolution are unbeaten in the last five MLS matches, including a draw against an impressive Philadelphia Union side. New England has scored two or more goals in seven of the last eight matches, and the Revolution are in the top five of the MLS in pass percentage at 83.2 percent.

Midfield Carles Gil is arguably the top player in the league this season, leading the MLS in key passes, crosses, and penalty kicks made with top-five marks in assists and expected assists. This is also a favorable matchup for New England in that Sporting KC is struggling mightily in 2022. Sporting KC is last in the Western Conference in goals, assists and corners, with the worst goal differential in the conference. Sporting KC has only one MLS win since March 26, and New England has the superior statistical profile.

How to make Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution picks

Sutton has analyzed the match from all sides and he's locked in two confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert MLS picks at SportsLine.

So who wins New England Revolution vs. Sporting KC? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution match, all from the soccer expert on a roll on his soccer picks, and find out.