New York City FC take on Charlotte FC in a Major League Soccer battle on Wednesday. One day after MLS put on five games, the Eastern Conference showdown is in a standalone time slot as the only match of the day. NYCFC and Charlotte FC are also tied in the Eastern Conference table with 24 points. The match is set to take place at Citi Field in New York.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the -103 favorites (risk $103 to win $100) in its latest NYCFC vs. Charlotte FC odds. Charlotte are the +285 underdog, a draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has set his sights on NYCFC vs. Charlotte FC and just locked in his MLS picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC:

NYCFC vs. Charlotte FC money line: NYC -103, Draw +240, Charlotte +285

NYCFC vs. Charlotte FC spread: NYC -0.5 (-105)

NYCFC vs. Charlotte FC over/under: 2.5 goals

NYC: Looking for first-ever win over Charlotte

CHA: Won first match against NYCFC this season

Why you should back NYCFC

NYCFC are riding a six-match unbeaten streak, last losing on May 31. That alone inspires confidence for a positive result, and NYCFC is strong at Citi Field. The club has only two losses in nine home matches this season, while Charlotte have lost five of its 10 journeys away from North Carolina. Charlotte have a -6 goal differential in road tilts, and NYCFC are the much better defensive club. New York have allowed only four goals in the last six matches and are above average in yielding only 26 goals in 21 matches this season.

On the other side, no MLS team has given up more goals (35) than Charlotte, including nine in the last four matches. NYCFC are in the top five of MLS in possession (52.9%) and pass completion rate (83.2%) and 21-year-old midfielder Gabriel Pereira is a rising standout. He has six goals and three assists this season, and Pereira generated two goals in a recent draw against Atlanta United. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC have enjoyed great success against New York City FC in the head-to-head series. Charlotte have never lost to New York in MLS action, including a 3-2 victory in early May. Enzo Copetti scored two goals for Charlotte in that game, and the club has strong balance on offense.

Charlotte FC have five players with at least five goals + assists so far this season, and the club is in the top eight of MLS with 21 assists overall. Charlotte played a scoreless draw in their last match, but the club generated seven goals in its three previous matches, and Charlotte have multiple goals in nine games this season. See which team to pick here.

Green has broken down the match and he's leaning Over on the total.

