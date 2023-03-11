Newcastle are in need of a victory, but it won't be easy when they face an improved Wolverhampton squad in an English Premier League match Sunday. Newcastle (10-11-3) faced Liverpool and Manchester City, both currently in the top five, on consecutive weekends. They lost both matches 2-0 and lost by the same score in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United in between. The Magpies have dropped out of the top four and now sit sixth in the Premier League table. Wolves (7-6-13) appeared to be in danger of relegation but have moved up to 13th in the table after a 1-0 victory over current No. 4 Tottenham last Saturday.

Newcastle vs. Wolves spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-160)

Newcastle vs. Wolves Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Wolves money line: Newcastle -160, Wolves +470, Draw +270

NEW: They have seven clean sheets in their 12 home EPL matches

WLV: They have conceded a goal in 10 straight league away matches

Why You Should Back Newcastle

The Magpies will have a true sense of urgency and should get a boost from the St. James' Park faithful. Six of their victories and just one loss have come at home, and they are plus-11 in goal differential there. Wolves are minus-11 in road matches and have won twice away from Molineux. The visitors also have major trouble scoring, while Newcastle have the best defense in the Premier League. The Magpies have conceded just 17 goals, eight fewer than any other team.

Wolves have scored 19 goals, tied for fewest in the league, while the Magpies have scored 35. Miguel Almiron (10 goals), Callum WIlson (seven) and Alexander Isak (three in eight games) are all capable scorers. Isak came over in the summer transfer window but has missed time with injuries. Wolves have the third-fewest shots on target in the EPL, and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is third in the league in save percentage (77.8) and has a league-high 12 clean sheets.

Why you should back Wolves

The last meeting ended 1-1, and Wolves put four of their 10 shots on target and got a first-half goal from Ruben Neves. The Magpies went into that game on a roll but needed an equalizer in the 90th minute. Wolverhampton have struggled to score goals, but Neves and Daniel Podence have five apiece. The victory against Spurs also should breed confidence, and the team is getting better under manager Julen Lopetegui. They are 5-2-4 since he took over, including a victory against Liverpool.

Wolves have the second-most fouls in the EPL (301) and are in the top six in tackles (472), so they'll try to make life tough on Newcastle. They also block a lot of shots, ranking third in the league with 114. Raul Jimenez has 40 league goals in five seasons but none this season, and recent signings Diego Costa and Matheus Cunha should add some scoring punch. Wolves have an expected goals of 25, so they should start converting more often. Newcastle share the league lead with 11 draws.

