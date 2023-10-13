Following Brazil's 1-1 draw with Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Thursday, fans quite literally hurled disrespect at Neymar. As the Brazilian superstar was walking off the pitch, a fan hit him in the head with a bag of popcorn.

It was a somewhat disappointing result for Brazil, and the fans at Arena Pantanal were clearly frustrated. As Neymar was about to step into the tunnel to the locker room, a bag of popcorn went flying through the air and hit him on top of the head. Neymar then had to be restrained and escorted to the locker room as he shouted at the fan.

The incident didn't cause any physical harm to Neymar, but he did express his displeasure in a postgame interview. Neymar said he and the team did all they could to win the game, and he did his best to represent Brazil.

"It's sad, obviously it's very sad, I am not here on vacation, much less a stroll, I came to do what I love most, which is to play football and defend my country," Neymar said, according to Globo Esporto.

Neymar went on to "condemn" the actions of the fan and said they were "bad for football, for human beings." He also said that if the fan was dissatisfied with how Brazil played, perhaps he should try working his way onto the pitch.

"A guy who does this kind of thing is not an educated guy, he won't be able to educate his child in the best way possible," Neymar said. "If he complains so much, he should have trained better and been on the field, not me."

Brazilian coach Fernando Diniz also spoke about the incident in his postgame press conference. He said fans can show disappointment in other ways, but throwing something at a player is crossing the line.

"I completely disapprove," Diniz said. "Cursing and booing is fine. Throwing a bag of popcorn doesn't do anything for anyone. It's disrespectful towards those who came to play and tried to do the best they could."