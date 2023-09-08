North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC will square off for the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup final on Saturday. North Carolina is making their second consecutive appearance in the final as reigning Challenge Cup champions, and Racing is in their first-ever NWSL title game. This year's tournament features the largest prize pool in league history with $1.1 million up for grabs as a sizeable portion goes toward the winners and runners-up. Fans can watch all the final on CBS.

Here's everything to know about the big game:

Viewing info

Date : Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 9 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : WakeMed Soccer Park-- Cary, North Carolina

: WakeMed Soccer Park-- Cary, North Carolina TV: CBS

Players to watch

North Carolina Courage: Malia Berkley

Head coach Sean Nahas and his squad return to the Challenge Cup final for a second time and even with some new names in the mix, the club is in a good position to win back-to-back Cup titles.

The team has bought into their possession style of play and has two players named to the Challenge Cup Best XI in forward Brittany Ratcliff and defender Malia Berkley. The center back will be essential in shutting down any attacking threats by Louisville.

She started in five Challenge Cup group matches for the Courage, where she recorded three blocks and three interceptions. Her ability to lean into challenges makes her a threat in ball retention and she won six tackles over the group stage.

"She's my center back partner and she's been absolutely killing it," said Kaleigh Kurtz ahead of the final. "The game for us really changed when she came back there and was a steadfast partner and she's solid, she's smart, she's deceptive. Tenacious. So, I only know she's going to keep growing as a player and a footballer, and I'm excited to be around alongside her for that."

Abby Erceg (Racing Lousiville FC)

Racing Louisville has an opportunity to earn its first-ever NWSL trophy on Saturday. Head coach Kim Bjorkegren has his roster within striking distance of an upset after two narrow regular season losses against North Carolina this season. They lead in reputation on the NWSL Challenge Cup Best XI with four players, including centerback Abby Erceg.

She will be a key figure on the backline for the team as she was just at this stage a year ago with her former club North Carolina. The defensive league veteran Erceg featured in five group matches and recorded two blocks with seven interceptions, and has the ability to be a massive target on corner kicks.

Prediction

The two sides have faced each other twice in the regular season and the Courage won the season series by one goal margin. Expect a similar result as the two teams battle for the Cup and prize money. Pick: North Carolina Courage 2, Racing Louisville FC 1.