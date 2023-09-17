Burnley head to City Ground on Monday seeking their first points of the 2023-24 English Premier League season when they face Nottingham Forest. The Clarets (0-0-3) come off a 5-2 loss to Tottenham on Sept. 2, and manager Vincent Kompany is trying to get the defense sorted out. Nottingham Forest (2-0-2) had the international break to savor an impressive 1-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their most recent match. The last top-flight league meeting between these teams came in 1971, but they faced off in a League Cup match on Aug. 30. Burnley won that matchup 1-0, the lone bright spot in the Clarets' season so far.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Forest are +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley odds, while Burnley are +215 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), FA Cup (+3.07), 2022-23 EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley spread: Forest -0.5 (+122)

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley money line: Nottingham Forest +125, Burnley +215, Draw +235

NF: The Tricky Trees are 5-4-1 in their past 10 league matches on Monday.

BUR: The Clarets have started 0-0-4 twice in their history (since 1881).

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees should have plenty of confidence after a strong opening four matches. They have two losses, but one was a 2-1 setback to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. The other was 3-2 at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Forest led that match just four minutes in before United stormed back to tie it. The winning goal came with Forest down to 10 men following a Joe Worrall red card. The Tricky Trees rebounded from the loss at Old Trafford with the victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had 21 shots and 77% possession but had just two shots on target. Forest had three and got a goal from substitute Anthony Elanga just after halftime. Taiwo Awoniyi, who had 10 goals last season, scored in the first three matches. He also had a goal for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier during the break. Morgan Gibbs-White has one goal and one assist. Forest should have no problem breaking down a Burnley defense that has yielded 11 goals over its first three games.

Why you should back Burnley

The Clarets have struggled in the back, but Kompany's specialty is defense. The longtime Manchester City captain and defender has had two weeks to drill some desire into his backline. Burnley should be bolstered by heading to the site of their only notable result of the season. That EFL Cup match was at City Ground, and they held the Tricky Trees without a shot on target. Zeki Amdouni scored just into stoppage time to give the Clarets the morale-boosting victory.

Burnley have scored three goals over their past two league matches. Lyle Foster scored his second goal of the season to give them an early lead against Spurs. The 23-year-old South African had one goal in starting just four of 11 appearances last season. The Clarets cruised to the top of the Championship last season, losing just three matches and finishing 10 points clear of Sheffield United. They allowed a league-low 35 goals, so the defense should come around.

How to make Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

