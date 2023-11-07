The 2023 NWSL end-of-year award finalists were announced in October and winners are starting to be announced. Candidates for MVP, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year were decided through a preliminary round of weighted voting among players (50%), owners, general managers, coaches (25%), and media (25%). The winners were determined by a final round of voting that included a fan vote. The final round of voting uses a weighted scale of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).

So who made the final cut and who took home the awards? Take a look look:

Coach of the Year: Juan Carlos Amoros

Winner: Juan Carlos Amoros

Finalists: Amoros, Casey Stoney (SD), Becki Tweed (LA)

Gotham hired Amoros over the offseason after he led Houston Dash to their first-ever NWSL postseason appearance as interim head coach. He and his coaching staff have implemented a playing style for the team that has an emphasis on organized defensive tactics.

The club led the league in possessions won (1554) and shots faced (205). They finished second among all teams in shots on target faced (82), interceptions (36) and duels won (1142). He led Gotham to their third NWSL playoff appearance and their first postseason victory and clean sheet with a 2-0 win against North Carolina Courage and are now into the NWSL Championship after beating the Portland Thorns in the semifinals.

He's the sixth coach to win the award and the first in club history.

Most Valuable Player

Finalists: Sam Coffey (POR), Debinha (KCC), Naomi Girma (SD), Kerolin (NCC), Sophia Smith (POR)

Portland Thorns have a pair of players in the running for MVP this year with 2023 Golden Boot winner Sophia Smith, and assists leader Sam Coffey. Two Brazilian internationals are nominated with North Carolina's Kerolin and Kansas City's Debinha, while USWNT defender Naomi Girma earns a second consecutive nomination for MVP with San Diego Wave.

Defender of the Year

Finalists: Naomi Girma (SD), Sarah Gorden (LA), Ali Krieger (NJNY), Kaleigh Kurtz (NCC), Sam Staab (WAS)

Three centerbacks who played every minute of the regular season earned nominations with Angel City's Sarah Gorden, North Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz, and Washington's Sam Staab. Girma is the reigning award winner and her nomination is a second recognition in her sophomore season. Girma and Gotham's Ali Krieger have the lesser amount of games among the finalists this season, but their impact on the pitch is rewarded with the nomination.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Finalists: Jane Campbell (HOU), Katie Lund (LOU), Kailen Sheridan (SD)

2022 Goalkeeper of the Year winner, San Deigo's Kailen Sheridan is nominated once again. Houston's Jane Campbell is among the finalists, after leading the league in saves (82), while Louisville's Katie Lund is right behind her with 89 saves, and both played every minute for their respective clubs. Sheridan has the fewest amount of matches played among the trio but led the league in clean sheets with nine this year.

Rookie of the Year

Finalists: Messiah Bright (ORL), Jenna Nighswonger (NJNY), Alyssa Thompson (LA)

Another strong list of candidates for rookies in 2023. Orlando's Messiah Bright led all rookies in goal scoring with six goals this season, while Angel City's Alyssa Thompson netted four in her first season in the league. Jenna Nighswonger also scored three regular season goals while converting to the outside back position.