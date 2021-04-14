The National Women's Soccer League 2021 Challenge Cup continues on Wednesday. The competition is now an annual event and entering its second year, taking place ahead of the NWSL regular season, which begins May 15.

Four games are on the docket over the week, including the newly rebranded NY/NJ Gotham FC going head to head against Orlando Pride. Thursday features a double header with Chicago hosting their first game of the competition against Portland Thorns FC, and Washington Spirit hosting Racing Louisville FC. The week will close out Friday with OL Reign making their tournament debut against 2020 Challenge Cup champions Houston Dash.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)



Thursday, April 15

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Friday, April 16

OL Reign vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Gotham FC debut their new look

Formerly Sky Blue FC, the team from the metropolitan NY/NJ area, will now operate as Gotham FC. The side is coming off an impressive 2020 that saw them make the Challenge Cup semifinals last year and welcomes the return of veteran McCall Zerboni, who was shut down during Fall Series due to injury, and everyone will look to Midge Purge to see where on the pitch she'll be most lethal for Gotham FC.

Chicago looking for first win

Chicago Red Stars will host their first match of the tournament when they square off against Portland Thorns FC. Portland head to Chicago for their first road match, and they'll be competing without forward Simone Charley and their head coach Mark Parsons who are missing the match on red card suspensions. The Red Stars will also try to notch their first win of the competition after paying to a scoreless draw against Houston Dash in their home opener

Spirit try to bounce back at home

After getting off to a quick start against North Carolina on the road, the team dropped their first match of the Challenge Cup, 3-2. Rookie Trinity Rodman made headlines after scoring in her debut for the Spirit after subbing into the match just five minute prior. It won't be an easy task as Racing Louisville FC are coming off a 2-2 draw where they came back to equalize late in stoppage time against Orlando Pride.

OL Reign get in on the action

OL Reign will also make their tourney debut this week when they host current Challenge Cup champions Houston Dash. The side rebranded from Reign FC to OL Reign after ownership expanded to include French Division 1 side, Olympique Lyon. The team is looking to build on their tactics from last year under head coach Farid Benstiti, who has a top line that could feature any of Bethany Balcer, Sofia Huerta, Nicole Momiki, Leah Pruitt, or Jasmine Spencer.

Houston will look to bounce back against the Pacific Northwest squad after playing to a 0-0 draw against Chicago to begin their title defense.