The NWSL offseason is full swing and Bay FC, the league's 14th team and newest expansion franchise, announced their first-ever player singing. The club has signed Alex Loera in a trade with Kansas City Current. Loera is a Santa Clara alum with ties to the Bay Area. The Current receive $175,000 in allocation money and expansion draft protection.

"It is an incredible opportunity to be on the roster of a team that is new to the league but has a deep, rich history of soccer excellence," said Bay FC defender Alex Loera. "The Bay Area played such a significant role in my soccer career and development and I could not be more eager to get back to my roots and onto the pitch for Bay FC."

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bay FC will continue to build out their roster as the NWSL free agency signings can be announced beginning Nov. 20 and the NWSL Expansion Draft is scheduled for Dec. 16. Fans can watch the upcoming expansion draft on CBS Sports Network.

"Alex's technical ability and passing range makes her the perfect fit for Bay FC's possessional style of play and epitomizes the tone we want to set for the rest of the team," said Lucy Rushton, General Manager of Bay FC. "Coupled with her tenacity and strength in defense, Alex has all the tools of a complete modern-day DCM and we are delighted to be bringing her back to the Bay Area."

Bay FC was awarded expansion in June, with a record-setting fee of $53 million dollars. Former U.S. women's national team players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Aly Wagner and Danielle Slaton led the initial bid in partnership with majority investor Sixth Street. The franchise agreed to invest $125 million toward the club with the expansion fee included.

The franchise recently announced plans for a practice facility at San Jose State University, while they continue the search for a more permanent facility. The 3,000-square-foot training facility with locker rooms, was designed by the team's four founders. It will feature training access on an adjacent pitch, an indoor-outdoor player changing and relaxation space, getting ready rooms with salon-quality amenities and dedicated spaces for medical, performance and game preparation.

The club also executed its first-ever NWSL trade. A deal with Orlando Pride where they offered expansion draft protection and $50,000 in allocation money for the Pride's first-round pick in the upcoming NWSL Entry Draft.