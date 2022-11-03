Free agency is in full swing during the National Women's Soccer League offseason. In February, the NWSL Players Association ratified its first-ever collective bargaining agreement ahead of the 2022 preseason. The new CBA included the introduction of free agency -- beginning with players with six or more years in the league -- but a disagreement between parties arose in August upon which players qualified as free agents as option years were involved in some contracts.

The NWSLPA filed a grievance on the discrepancy and an arbitrator ruled in October that the option clause must have been exercised before the free-agency window opened in order to extend the term of the contract. As a result, the free-agent player list expanded and players were free to negotiate new contracts in the market.

Players are currently eligible to negotiate with any team and to sign contracts with their current teams, but they cannot sign with a new team until November 15. The first year of free agency has been rather stable so far, with clubs announcing they have signed free agents back to their respective franchises to new deals.

Houston Dash re-signed Canadian international Sophie Schmidt to a two-year extension, and NJ/NY Gotham FC announced a new three-year contract with forward Ifeoma Onumonu. International leading goal scorer Christine Sinclair announced at the Portland Thorns NWSL Championship rally that she would return for an 11th season with the club.

Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air: