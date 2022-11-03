Free agency is in full swing during the National Women's Soccer League offseason. In February, the NWSL Players Association ratified its first-ever collective bargaining agreement ahead of the 2022 preseason. The new CBA included the introduction of free agency -- beginning with players with six or more years in the league -- but a disagreement between parties arose in August upon which players qualified as free agents as option years were involved in some contracts.
The NWSLPA filed a grievance on the discrepancy and an arbitrator ruled in October that the option clause must have been exercised before the free-agency window opened in order to extend the term of the contract. As a result, the free-agent player list expanded and players were free to negotiate new contracts in the market.
Players are currently eligible to negotiate with any team and to sign contracts with their current teams, but they cannot sign with a new team until November 15. The first year of free agency has been rather stable so far, with clubs announcing they have signed free agents back to their respective franchises to new deals.
Houston Dash re-signed Canadian international Sophie Schmidt to a two-year extension, and NJ/NY Gotham FC announced a new three-year contract with forward Ifeoma Onumonu. International leading goal scorer Christine Sinclair announced at the Portland Thorns NWSL Championship rally that she would return for an 11th season with the club.
THE GOAT IS STAYING IN SOCCER CITY 🐐— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) November 2, 2022
Christine Sinclair will return to Portland for an 11th season in 2023 #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/iQPc20YRPM
Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air:
Player
Signed with
Old Team
Barnes, Lauren
TBD
OL Reign
Barnhart, Nicole
TBD
Washington Spirit
Bowen, Katie
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Brooks, Amber
TBD
Washington Spirit
Colaprico, Danielle
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Daniels, Jaelene
TBD
North Carolina Courage
De Oliveira, Debora (Debinha)
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Dibernardo, Vanessa
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Doniak, Makenzy
TBD
San Diego Wave FC
Dougherty Howard, Megan
TBD
Orlando Pride
Eddy, Elizabeth
TBD
Houston Dash
Edmonds, Kristen
TBD
Kansas City Current
Ertz, Julie
TBD
Angel City FC
Farquharson, Cali
TBD
Houston Dash
Freeman, Mandy
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Gautrat, Morgan
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Heath, Tobin
TBD
OL Reign
Hill, Rachel
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Huster, Tori
TBD
Washington Spirit
Johnson, Estelle
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Johnson, Kaitlyn
TBD
San Diego Wave FC
Matthews, Cheyna
TBD
Racing Louisville FC
Nagasato, Yuki
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
O'Hara, Kelley
TBD
Washington Spirit
Onumonu, Ifeoma
NJ/NY Gotham FC
NJ/NY Gotham FC
O'Sullivan, Denise
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Pressley, Toni
TBD
Orlando Pride
Rapinoe, Megan
TBD
OL Reign
Ratcliffe, Brittany
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Richardson, Domi
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Rowland,Katelyn
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Schmidt, Sophie
Houston Dash
Houston Dash
Scott, Desiree
TBD
Kansas City Current
Sinclair, Christine
Portland Thorns FC
Portland Thorns FC
Smith, Taylor
NJ/NY Gotham FC
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Smith, Abby
TBD
Portland Thorns FC
Solaun, Havana
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Speck, Meredith
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Spencer, Jasmyne
TBD
Angel City FC
Stanton, Nicole
TBD
OL Reign
Taylor, Jodie
TBD
San Diego Wave FC
Tymrak, Erika
TBD
Orlando Pride
Vasconcelos, Michele
TBD
Portland Thorns FC
Vieira Da Silva, Marta
TBD
Orlando Pride
Watt, Kealia
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Wright, Arin
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Zerboni, McCall
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC