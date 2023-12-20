The NWSL offseason has picked up steam before the holidays. There have been multiple free agent signings, while impending player movement has been reported ahead of the new year.

The league is still seeing the after-effects of the NWSL Expansion Draft as Bay FC and OL Reign swapped draft picks in a recent trade with the Reign sweetening the deal with $75,000 allocation money on Wednesday.

Later that day, Racing Louisville FC completed a transfer with Liga MX Femenil side Tigres Femenil. The $275,000 fee could balloon if certain conditions are met, and is currently the second largest transfer fee in NWSL history.

The expansion teams have been active all offseason, who else has been active in the trade market?

Let's take a look:

Angel City FC

Trades



Acquired $50,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for forward Scarlett Camberos.

Received 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for a 2024 international roster spot and $100,000 in allocation money.



Non-Free Agency Signings



Giselle Thompson (through 2025 with 2026 option via under-18 rule)

Contract Extensions

Jun Endo (mutual option through 2024)



Merritt Mathias (mutual option through 2024)

Bay FC

Trades

Acquired Orlando Pride's natural first-round pick (No. 8) in the 2024 NWSL Draft in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.



Traded $175,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection in exchange for defender Alex Loera with Kansas City Current.



Made first-ever trade for alternative allocation money ($235,000) with Racing Louisville FC and also received 2024 NWSL Draft third-round pick (No. 34) in exchange for expansion draft protection and Bay FC's second-round pick in the NWSL Draft (No. 15).

NWSL Draft (No. 15). Washington Spirit traded defender Dorian Bailey to Bay FC in exchange for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.



Portland Thorns FC traded defender Emily Menges in exchange for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection and $75,000 in allocation money.

Received Scarlett Camberos from Angel City FC in exchange for $50,000 and 2024 Expansion Draft protection.

Acquired $25,000 in Allocation Money and midfielder Joelle Anderson from Houston Dash in exchange for NWSL Expansion Draft protection.

Acquired $50,000 in allocation money from the Houston Dash in exchange for Sierra Enge.



Traded third round pick (No. 43) in the 2024 NWSL Draft to OL Reign in exchange for fourth round pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft (No. 55) and $75,000 in allocation money.

Non-Free Agency Signings

None



Contract Extensions

None

Chicago Red Stars

Trades



None

Non-Free Agency Signings



Re-signed Taylor Malham (one-year contract through 2024 season)



Contract Extensions

Alyssa Naeher (option through 2024)

Jill Aguilera (option through 2024)

Houston Dash

Trades

Acquired NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for forward Cameron Tucker and $50,000 in allocation money.



Received NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for midfielder Joelle Anderson and $25,000 in allocation money.



Acquired Sierra Enge from Bay FC in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money.

Acquired midfielder Belle Briede, No. 40 college draft pick, and $60,000 in allocation money from the San Diego Wave in exchange for Sierra Enge.

Non-Free Agency Signings



None



Contract Extensions

Goalkeeper Emily Alvarado (contract option exercised)

Defender Madelyn Desiano (contract option exercised)

Defender Jyllissa Harris (contract option exercised)

Midfielder Sophie Hirst (contract option exercised)

Savannah Madden (contract option exercised)

Forward Barbara Olivieri (contract option exercised)

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam (contract option exercised)

Forward Cameron Tucker (contract option exercised)



Kansas City Current

Trades

Received $175,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for defender Alex Loera.

Acquired $75,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for defender Kate Del Fava and the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.



Non-Free Agency Signings



Re-signed defender Gabrielle Robinson (three-year contract through 2026 season)



Contract Extensions

Midfielder Claire Lavogez (exercised option through 2024)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Trades

Received $150,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for goalkeeper Mandy Haught.



Three-team deal with Racing Louisville FC and Bay FC sends Gotham's No. 28 and No. 42 selections in 2024 NWSL Draft to Louisville, and defender Ellie Jean to Bay FC in exchange for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.

Non-Free Agency Signings

None



Contract Extensions

Midfielder Sinead Farrelly (mutual option through 2024)

North Carolina Courage

Trades

Acquired $30,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for midfielders Emily Gray and Frankie Tagliaferri.



Non-Free Agency Signings



Forward Tess Boade (re-signed through 2025 season)



Contract Extensions

None

OL Reign

Trades

Traded fourth round pick in 2024 NWSL Draft (No. 55 overall) and $75,000 in allocation money to Bay FC in exchange for third round selection (No. 43) in 2024 NWSL Draft.

Non-Free Agency Signings



Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey (re-signed through 2025)



Contract Extensions

Defender Alana Cook (exercised option through 2024)

Orlando Pride

Trades

Received $50,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for Orlando's No. 8 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

Acquired $90,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for midfielder Mikayla Cluff and the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.



Non-Free Agency Signings



Defender Emily Madril (three-year contract through the 2026 season)



Goalkeeper Sofia Manner (via transfer from FC Honka, two-year contract)



Contract Extensions

Defender Brianna Martinez (mutual option for 2024)

Portland Thorns FC

Trades

Portland Thorns FC acquired $75,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for defender Emily Menges.



Non-Free Agency Signings



None



Contract Extensions

Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal's (option through 2024)

Racing Louisville FC

Trades

Made first-ever trade with alternative allocation money ($235,000) and a 2024 NWSL Draft third-round pick (No. 34) in exchange for expansion draft protection and Bay FC's second-round pick in the NWSL Draft (No. 15).

NWSL Draft (No. 15). Received the No. 28 and No. 42 overall picks in the 2024 NWSL Draft from Gotham FC in for exchange $130,000 in allocation money.

Racing Louisville FC acquires defender Ellie Jean from Bay FC in exchange for $40,000 in Allocation Money.



Transferred forward Thembi Kgatlana to Tigres Femenil for a $275,000 fee with additional money if conditions met. The fee is the second-highest transfer fee in NWSL history.

Non-Free Agency Signings



Midfielder Maddie Pokorny (re-signed through 2025)



Goalkeeper Hillary Beall (re-signed through 2024, option for 2025)

Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer (re-signed through 2024, option for 2025)



Contract Extensions

Forward Kirsten Davis (option exercised for 2024)

Defender Julia Lester (option exercised for 2024)

San Diego Wave FC

Trades

Acquired $60,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for defender Kaleigh Riehl.



Acquired midfielder Sierra Enge from the Houston Dash in exchange for midfielder Belle Briede, No. 40 college draft pick, and $60,000 in allocation money.

Acquired forward Elyse Bennett from the Utah Royals in exchange for $40,000 in allocation money.

Non-Free Agency Signings



Forward Amirah Ali (re-signed through 2024, option for 2025)



Contract Extensions

Midfielder Sierra Enge (exercised option for 2024)



Utah Royals FC

Trades

Acquired midfielder Mikayla Cluff and the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from Orlando Pride in exchange for $90,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.

Received defender Kaleigh Riehl from San Deigo Wave FC in exchange for $60,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.

Traded $30,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection in exchange for midfielders Emily Gray and Frankie Tagliaferri.

Acquired two second round picks (No. 20 and No. 21) in the 2024 NWSL Draft from Washington Spirit in exchange for expansion draft protection.

Received $100,000 in allocation money and a 2024 international spot from Angel City FC in exchange for 2024 Expansion Draft protection.



Traded 2024 international roster spot to Orlando Pride in exchange for $65,000 and goalkeeper Carly Nelson.



Acquired forward Cameron Tucker and $50,000 in allocation money from Houston Dash in exchange for 2024 Expansion Draft protection.



Acquired $40,000 in allocation money from the San Diego Wave in exchange for midfielder Sierra Enge.

Non-Free Agency Signings



None



Contract Extensions

None

Washington Spirit

Trades

Traded its two second round picks (No. 20 and No. 21) in the 2024 NWSL Draft to Utah Royals FC in exchange for expansion draft protection.



Defender Dorian Bailey was traded to Bay FC in exchange for expansion draft protection.



Non-Free Agency Signings



None



Contract Extensions