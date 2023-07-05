The National Women's Soccer League is in full swing as the second half of the season is underway. All 12 clubs have now played 14 weeks of the 22-game regular season. Week 14 saw minor shifts in our power rankings as top-seeded teams remain close in the standings and continue to chase the NWSL shield. Check out our power rankings to see where teams landed. And remember, fans can watch the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe now to ensure you receive updates three times a week.
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
OL Reign
---
Elyse Bennett is an undeniable game-changer for the club. Completely kick-started a comeback in week 14 for a draw at home against Louisville. Only in her second season as a pro, she should be starting more games, but that could just mean champagne problems for head coach Laura Harvey. They're currently third in the table, but shouldn't stay there long
2.
Portland Thorns FC
---
Player rotation hasn't been kind to the Thorns and they're feeling the absence of Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn with two scoreless games. There's been good play by Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie, and with more goal production they could steal the top spot in the rankings again.
3.
North Carolina Courage
+2
A calm and steady rise in the rankings by the Courage reflects how they tackle the season. They're on a four-game win streak that's taken them into first place, and even in the absence of international players, Kiki Pickett and Tyler Lussi are showing they can combine when it counts.
4.
Washington Spirit
-1
No Aubrey Kingsbury in goal meant a tough day at the office for the defense against Orlando. Tara McKeown will bounce back from an own goal as she's had a stand-out season in a new center back role, but Ashley Hatch without service into the box is stuck on an island.
5.
San Diego Wave FC
-1
The Wave have wiped out and keep dropped in the rankings. The added absence of Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan, and Kalien Sheridan among others has spotlighted head coach Casey Stoney. Maybe a shift from direct play will be the difference moving forward.
6.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
---
Gotham is closer to moving out of the upper half of the standings with less-than-stellar performances against lower-seeded teams. It's a prime time for role players to make their case, but who that will be remains to be seen.
7.
Houston Dash
---
The Texas side has been stuck in limbo for weeks, and that's not changing any time soon if the group doesn't look comfortable in their tactics. This is a team that was built to compete in the World Cup stretch of the season and isn't off to a great start.
8.
Orlando Pride
+1
Orlando showed off their future with an active movement by Messiah Bright and a strong performance in front of goal by Julie Doyle this week. They are showing they can play tough against playoff-contending teams, but haven't been able to string together consecutive performances in the second half of the season just yet.
9.
Racing Louisville FC
-1
Racing gets the honor of the streakiest team in the league right now. Unfortunately, they let another game slip away to a playoff-contending team, and it drops them a spot in the rankings.
10.
Angel City FC
---
Interim boss Becki Tweed has the squad undefeated in four games across all competitions. The defense has been in good form, closing out games, and the attacking line needs to find their finishing before getting a bump in the rankings.
11.
Kansas City Current
---
The rookies are getting ample time to shine with the Current this season, and they will continue getting minutes during this World Cup period. Michelle Cooper and Gabrielle Robinson are bonafide starters at this point for the team.
12.
Chicago Red Stars
---
The group has had a good run of performances in previous games, and finally got another win, not enough to move in the rankings but perhaps enough to become a spoiler type of villain to opposing teams moving forward.