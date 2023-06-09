The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season officially taps into the halfway point of the season with week 11 action. Expect a full slate of games beginning with Racing Louisville FC and San Diego Wave FC on Friday while Houston Dash and NJ/NY Gotham FC close out week 11 on Sunday. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week 11

All times Eastern

Friday, June 3

Racing Louisville FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 8 p.m. on Paramount+



Saturday, June 4

Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, June 5

Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Air Quality Index

Wildfires have heavily impacted the east coast area and with dangerous air quality this week. The league made the decision to postpone the midweek Challenge Cup fixture between Gotham FC and Orlando Pride on Wednesday. The match has been rescheduled to August 9, but smokey conditions are still in the area. The league is continuing to monitor the situation in regard to the Washington Spirit and Angel City FC match set to take place in the D.C. area at Audi Field.

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

Racing Louisville FC vs. San Diego Wave FC: The Wave are unbeaten in their last four matches, with three road wins to catapult them into the second half of the season. The San Diego side have tightend things up on defense and the rise in form by goalkeeper Kalien Sheridan and defender Naomi Girma has led to three clean sheets for the club. Racing is carrying momentum with a recent draw and standout play by midfielder Savannah DeMelo, recently voted NWSL's player of the month during May, and the team is on the hunt for their first win in two games.

Under-the-radar match

Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC: It'll be the first Dash home coming for head coach Juan Carlos Amoros after he was poached by Gotham to take over the east coast side. Gotham had their four game unbeaten streak snapped in a recent loss, while Houston is trying to peak at the right time during the season with two conssecutive wins. Look for a head coaches battle in this one now that Dash manager Sam Laity has shifted to an attacking trio that features Maria Sanchez, Diana Ordonez, and Michelle Alozie with Ebony Salmon on the bench.