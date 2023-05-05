The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season action continues on Saturday. A full slate of games begins with fourth-place Washington Spirit hosting third-place San Diego Wave FC at Audi Field in Washington D.C. and concludes Sunday as Angel City FC faces Kansas City Current. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Paramount+.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week six

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 6

Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC, 1 p.m. on CBS

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

OL Reign vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network



Sunday, May 7

Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 6 p.m. on Paramount+

Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network



Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC: Fans will look for goals in this match-up. The last time these two teams played each other it was also on national television. The game ended in a wild 4-3 scoreline in favor of the Spirit, but the team was well out of playoff contention at the time. Now, the two sides have a chance to square off while close in the league table. The fourth-place Spirit have lots of attacking pieces to lead their front line in Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, and Ashley Sanchez.

Meanwhile, third-place San Diego are off to a strong start in their second season in the league. Their nine goals scored through five matches have come from four different players, with Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan tied for team leader with three goals each.

Under-the-radar match

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC: A bottom-of-the-table match between these two sides, but an opportunity to leap up the table with help from other results across the weekend. Tenth-place Racing started off the season on a three-game unbeaten streak but have failed to pick up a win this year. Last place Orlando Pride are coming off a big win against San Diego Wave FC. The Pride pulled off the upset in a frantic game by converting their chances, but still haven't been able to pull off a clean sheet. A win by either side could be the momentum they need to head into the season's second quarter.