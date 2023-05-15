Welcome to the NWSL Star Power Index -- a look at players who are generating buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list is often a good thing but it doesn't have to be. Buzz comes in all sorts of different flavors and simply means that they're capturing the NWSL world's attention for one reason or another. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order, they're just all driving the conversation in their own ways.

1. Ashley Sanchez (M) - Washington Spirit

The Washington Spirit attacker has two goals across all competitions but it's her work rate on the pitch that's keeping her on team scouting reports. The offense is clicking under new head coach Mark Parsons, who has previously stated that the team needs to find the attacking mid as the lead outlet in the attack. She's led the team in total shots in their recent 1-0 win over Angel City and completed passes into the final third.

Sanchez has been everywhere lately for the Spirit. Twenty3

Check out her strike from distance in the Spirit's midweek Challenge Cup win against Orlando:

2. Olivia Moultrie (M) - Portland Thorns FC

17-year-old Moultrie has spent time with the Thorns organization since she was 13, but she's finally getting extended minutes this year. She's made two starts in six appearances, and her impact has been instant whether she starting or coming off the bench. Moultrie's two goals and one assist are just early glimpses into what she could provide if a regular starter. Her precision in passes between crowded spaces makes her a threat inside the Thorns' middle third.

Take a look at Moultrie's pass through four Dash players for an opening goal:

3. Savannah DeMelo (M) - Racing Louisville FC

Racing Louisville FC finally picked up a win in the regular season after seven weeks and it's no surprise it comes with the return of DeMelo after a red card suspension. The midfielder is in her second season with the team and is showing zero signs of a sophomore slump. She's capable of winning the ball cooly, or chaotically, depending on what the match is giving. She's become an asset in Lousiville's offense for her clinical ability in dead-ball situations.

Check out her penalty kick conversion against Red Stars and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher:

4. Abby Smith (GK) - NJ/NY Gotham FC

Smith is making an early case for the most underrated free agent signing. She's started in six games this year and has three clean sheets. New additions across the backline, including, free agent signing and versatile defender Kristen Edmonds, have provided a notable difference in the defensive shape. But the franchise has been looking for their starting goalkeeper ever since the departure of Kailen Sheridan ahead of the 2022 expansion draft, and they appear to have found the answer in 29-year-old Smith.

Check out her game-saving stop against Orlando Pride: