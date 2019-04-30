Paul Pogba transfer rumors: Real Madrid not willing to match wages from Manchester United

If Paul Pogba plans to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, then the World Cup-winning central midfielder might be forced to take a pay cut. According to ESPNFC on Tuesday, the Spanish club isn't prepared to match his wages at Old Trafford of $378,000 a week, which could halt any potential move.

The report said those close to Pogba think he'll push for a move away from United if the club doesn't make the Champions League, with Real Madrid seeming like the most logical choice from a financial standpoint. United is currently in sixth place in the Premier League, three points back of fourth place with two games to go. The Red Devils travel to West Yorkshire for a date at Huddersfield town on Sunday -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Zinedine Zidane is looking to rebuild Real Madrid in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, having returned to the club this year after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari failed to find stability. Manchester United reportedly plans to reject any offer for the French star.

Real Madrid could use some flair in the midfield to pair with Luka Modric, and Pogba is a logical option if he does become available, though the financial side makes things complicated. Real Madrid is currently in third place in La Liga and will go without a trophy this season after winning the Champions League the last three seasons.

Pogba is having a fine season with United and has scored 16 goals, six more than any other season in his career. Real Madrid is expected to chase the likes of Eden Hazard of Chelsea and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi this summer.