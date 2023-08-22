Manchester City have added a surprising name to the injury list.

The club announced Tuesday that manager Pep Guardiola underwent emergency back surgery in Barcelona after experiencing pain "for some time," though the procedure was described as "routine." Guardiola will stay in Barcelona to recuperate, but is expected to return following the September international break. In a short statement the club released a few details about Guardiola's condition.

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona."

Assistant coach Juanma Lillo will lead the first team in Guardiola's absence. City will play two league fixtures -- at Sheffield United on Sunday and home to Fulham on Sept. 2 -- before the international break.

Guardiola's spell away from City comes at arguably a good time with two matches that the team is expected to win with relative ease. The reigning Premier League champions should also be able to cope without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who re-aggravated a hamstring injury in the opening match of the season against Burnley, for this pair of matches. De Bruyne will miss several months of action, and overcoming his absence will prove to be one of City's biggest challenges this season.