Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola swapped his anger for players with sarcasm for members of the media on Tuesday when he responded to questions about his seemingly harsh treatment of his squad after matches.

Guardiola marked the end of his side's 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday by making his way over to Jack Grealish, seemingly with a handful of complaints. It garnered plenty of attention but his joke-fueled response feels like an indication he will not quit anytime soon.

"I do it for the cameras, for my ego," he quipped ahead of their Wednesday matchup with Aston Villa, per Sky Sports. "I'm the famous person of the team … And I need the cameras to my ego, go to sleep with an incredible satisfaction. That is the reason why. I try to criticize the players there and let them feel how bad they are, especially when Erling [Haaland] scores three goals. The compliment has to be with me, not with them. That's why I use the cameras to do it there. My advice next time? Don't film us. It will not be a problem."

The City manager has a habit of rushing to offer his players feedback after matches, regardless of the result. Here's a look at some of Guardiola's most notable post-game reactions, which range as far back as his days coaching Bayern Munich.

Joshua Kimmich

After Bayern Munich tied 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in March 2016, Guardiola quickly singled out Joshua Kimmich to seemingly offer up some post-match criticism. The manager said at the time that he was actually sharing his compliments. "I told him he's one of the best center backs in the world," he said, per the Bundesliga's website. "He's got absolutely everything."

Kimmich, though, confirmed other people's suspicions that Guardiola instead used the immediate moments after the match as a teaching moment.

"I played at center back and five minutes before the end Xabi Alonso went out and Medhi Benatia came in," Kimmich told The Guardian in 2018. "Benatia went into my position in defense and I took Xabi's place in midfield. But I was still thinking like a center back. I was playing too deep and Medhi and I were nearly in the same position.

"Pep shouted at me in the game to move up but I didn't recognize why. So he told me exactly what he meant before I left the field. In the first moments I was surprised. But, when you know Pep, this is what you get. Pep wants to tell you immediately to make you better. He wants to tell you there and then. Maybe it looked strange but for me it was great. It showed how much he sees and cares."

Erling Haaland

Guardiola had a similar moment on the first day of the season, rushing to offer Haaland feedback at halftime after scoring two goals against Burnley. The manager was notably dramatic that day, pushing away a camera as he gave the player his talking points, and Haaland even had words for Guardiola during the exchange.

Haaland told broadcasters that both he and Guardiola were mad about the on-field imperfections on display, even if the scoreline did not indicate that they were there.

"I was a bit mad on Bernardo Silva because he didn't play me the ball, but then he explained why he didn't," he said. "And I agree with him. It's passion. It's good. He's direct and honest. I like that. Look at Pep. How many trophies has he been winning the last years? And last year with the treble? And the first game of the season at halftime we're leading 2-0 and he's doing this to me. To be honest, I love it."

Guardiola's version of events were in line with Haaland's description.

"He wants all the time ball to him, ball to him," Guardiola said. "He's man-to-man, he scores one-to-one, give me the ball away and I'm going to do it. But when you have two or three minutes left and Kovacic goes in behind and loses the ball, and Rodri loses the ball, Erling wanted that ball but Bernardo was right not to give it to him. It's a connection to do what you have to do, but it's not truly any problem at all, he scored two goals and I'm sure he's happy."

Nathan Redmond

Guardiola's feedback is not only reserved for his own players. Back in November 2017, he was heated when chatting with then-Southampton player Nathan Redmond during City's 2-1 win over the team. Redmond said that Guardiola only had compliments for him, even if it did not quite seem like that from onlookers.

"Yes he was very passionate, intense and aggressive but he was only very complimentary and positive to me," Redmond wrote shortly after on social media, per Sky Sports. "He commented on my qualities as a young English player and how he wanted me to attack his team more during the game in a similar way to last season. I told him I was doing what my manager had asked me to do in the game.

"That's it. Nothing more, nothing less. Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that's what makes him one of the best managers in world football."

Though there was no disagreement between Redmond and Guardiola, the FA later asked the manager to clarify why he spoke to him in the first place and he later expressed regret over the incident.

"I did it in Munich, with my old player, Kimmich, I did the same in Dortmund and had regret there after the game and the same now," he said, per The Guardian. "I cannot control myself. Hopefully I will improve.

"What I said is what I said and what Nathan said in his statement. I admire him as a player and say thank you for his comments but if the FA want my statement again I am able to explain whatever they want. If they don't believe me I don't know what we're doing here. When I give you an opinion, I give you an opinion. You can agree or not, but if I'm explaining what happened and the people don't believe me then let's cancel our press conferences and just play the games. If they want to listen to me then I will do it. It's not a problem."