The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup continues as the four-seeded Houston Dash take on the eight-seeded Portland Thorns FC at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday -- stream CBS All Access. Houston advanced into the semifinal after eliminating tournament hosts Utah Royals FC on penalty kicks. Portland Thorns FC were the only team to score a goal in regulation in the quarterfinal round as they took down North Carolina Courage, the tournament's top seed and defending champs, 1-0. We have everything to know about Saturday's game below.

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah

: Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Portland Thorns FC +138 | Draw +225 | Houston Dash +163

How do I get CBS All Access?

Don't worry. Signing up is simple! You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Or just click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial and input the proper information.

Where and how can I use CBS All Access?

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chrome, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go. You can also download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

Storylines

Houston Dash: The Dash have entered the knockout stage having cooled off in front of the net. Houston scored five goals in their first two matches, only to go scoreless in their last three. In the quarterfinal against Utah, the team found shots on goal, but the selection was questionable, with only one on target. Coach James Clarkson has mentioned the mental toll the tournament has taken on all players, but an outstanding goalkeeping performance from Jane Campbell and the insertion of Nichelle Prince back up top could be what pushes Houston through to the final.

Portland Thorns FC: As mentioned earlier, the Thorns were the only team during the knockout round to have scored a goal and won a quarterfinal in regulation. Despite a number of recent injuries, including a lingering hip issue with Lindsay Horan, the offense was able to generate a good opportunity on goal and finish, which is not something that the other three remaining clubs can say they have been capable of during knockouts. Portland is also riding high on the recent performance of Britt Eckerstrom, the No. 3 keeper on the depth chart entering the tourney, who faced 21 shots and made eight saves.

Game prediction

Two solid goalkeepers if this one goes to penalties, but Houston's attack has produced more goals this tournament. Pick: Houston Dash, 2. Portland Thorns, 1.