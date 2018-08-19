Premier League scores, winners and losers: Manchester United awful, City and Chelsea shine

Nine matches from Matchday 2 of the Premier League season are in the books, with one more game to come on Monday. Thirty-two goals have been registered over the past two days and we've witnessed a big upset, as Jose Mourinho's men continue to stumble out of the gate. It's been a wild weekend of action. Let's take a look at scores and fixtures as well as the three biggest winners and losers from the weekend.

Scoreboard

Cardiff City 0, Newcastle 0

Tottenham 3, Fulham 1

Bournemouth 2, West Ham 1

Leicester City 2, Wolves 0

Everton 2, Southampton 1

Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2

Manchester City 6, Huddersfield 1

Watford 3, Burnley 1

Brighton 3, Manchester United 1

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Winners

Manchester City: Nothing to see here, just six goals from arguably the overwhelming favorite to win the league. Is there any stopping this team? Just watch that Amazon documentary on City and you'll see its leader Pep Guardiola, who aside from telling Arsene Wenger to shut up, shows the dedication and drive to get better. The fact that this team can get better is a scary thought. So far, so good.

Chelsea: Another big win, this time at home against a struggling Arsenal team. Maurizio Sarri's team has been impressive in the middle of the park, putting things together quicker than most thought. It's still early, but those are some positive vibes coming from Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth: Six points from six, the Cherries are looking good. If they keep this up, worries about relegation could be gone by January. Of course, it's hard to expect this team to continue this pace, but the win at West Ham doesn't just give them three points, it gives them loads of confidence.

Losers

Manchester United: Yikes. United may have gotten three points in the opener, but it didn't deserve it. Outplayed by Leicester and Brighton, with matches at home against Tottenham and on the road against Burnley next. The seat is getting warm at Old Trafford. I don't think this team can do much of anything this season.

West Ham: With a new manager and a bunch of new players, it was always going to take time. But you can't lose to Bournemouth at home. Hammers are at the bottom of the table, and if they don't start finding more stability in the middle, they may be there at season's end.

Cardiff City: When you know your biggest battle is going to be relegation, you have to take care of business at home. Losing two points to a 10-man Newcastle is concerning. Make that one points, two shots on goal and zero goals in two games.