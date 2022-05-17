For Liverpool and Manchester City, the equation is now clear. The Premier League title race has gone to the final day with the holders in pole position.

Jurgen Klopp's side do at least have a realistic chance, something that looked like it might be beyond them on Tuesday when Nathan Redmond fired Southampton ahead early against a heavily rotated Liverpool who were missing the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Without those key names, the Reds still did just about enough as goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip earned them a 2-1 win at St. Mary's Stadium.

City will play host to Aston Villa on Sunday whilst at the same time Liverpool will be kicking off against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Neither opponent will have anything beyond their final place in the standings to play for. Pep Guardiola's side have won their last eight meetings with their upcoming opponents, a welcome omen for the reigning champions.

There are no great complexities to deciding the title. A win would guarantee that Guardiola and company are champions for the third time in four years. Realistically Liverpool need to win, though a point would be enough if City were to fritter away their goal difference advantage of six. Three points for Klopp would win them the title if City fail to beat Villa.

It will not be the only matter to be decided come Sunday. Also going to the final day will be the relegation battle, though Everton can ensure they are not battling with Leeds and Burnley if they beat Crystal Palace on Thursday night. There is still a theoretical scrap between Arsenal and Tottenham for top four though the latter need only avoid defeat away to bottom side Norwich, who are already relegated, to guarantee that they will qualify for the Champions League.

Sunday's schedule

All matches kickoff at 11 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Everton,

Brentford vs. Leeds

Brighton vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Newcastle

Chelsea vs. Watford

Crystal Palace vs. Man United

Leicester City vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Man City vs. Aston Villa

Norwich vs. Tottenham

Scenarios

Manchester City win the league with ...

Win vs. Aston Villa



or

Draw vs. Villa and Liverpool draw vs. Wolves

or

Liverpool loss vs. Wolves

Liverpool win the league with ...

Win vs. Wolves and Man City draws or loses vs. Aston Villa

or