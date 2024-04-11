The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology from the early stages of next season, the competition announced on Thursday. The new technology is expected to be introduced in September or October after receiving the unanimous backing of the competition's 20 clubs at a shareholder meeting.

Offside decisions made by linesmen are currently double-checked by VAR officials in Stockley Park, the league's Hawk-Eye system requiring the drawing of lines at the point of ball striking to confirm whether a player had indeed strayed beyond the last defender.

This system has been at the heart of some of the most contentious decisions made since the Premier League introduced VAR protocols in 2019-20. Luis Diaz was denied a goal in Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham earlier this season after a communication breakdown between on-pitch and in-booth officials while Brentford were wrongly awarded an equalizer against Arsenal in February 2023 because VAR Lee Mason forgot to draw the lines.

The new system should address the latter issue while also speeding up one of the more lengthy interventions into the game. Similar technology has been used at the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and in Serie A this season. La Liga will also utilize it in 2024-25 while Euro 2024 will use a chip within the ball for their semi-automated offside technology, as was the case at Qatar 2022. The Premier League will instead use camera and tracking technology.

"The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks," said the Premier League. "The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters."