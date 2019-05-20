PSG says Kylian Mbappe will stay in Paris next season despite his bombshell comments at Ligue 1 awards

Kylian Mbappe is far and away one of the world's best players and is a vital part of PSG blueprint for European glory. But after accepting Player of the Year honors at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony, the 20-year-old phenom hinted that he could be open to a new home in search of "greater responsibility." Mbappe, who had 32 goals and six assists in 28 matches, called this moment a potentially "turning point in my career."

🎙 "C'est peut-être le moment d'avoir plus de responsabilités, ce sera peut-être au PSG, avec grand plaisir, ou peut-être ailleurs, avec un nouveau projet" pic.twitter.com/C7fJiGJM9d — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) May 19, 2019

"I think that it is a very important moment for me as I feel that I am approaching a first, or second, turning point in my career," Mbappe said. "I have discovered a lot of things here and I feel that it is perhaps time for greater responsibility.

"I hope that it will be with PSG, which would be with great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere with a new project. However, I would like to say thank you."

While he said he would continue with the club with great pleasure, the fact that he hinted toward an exit has to be concerning. If he already did have a turning point in his career, it was going to PSG after starring at Monaco.

His club didn't wait long to respond.

"The strong links that have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for the past two years, as well as their shared history, will continue next season," PSG said in a statement. "With a shared ambition to leave their mark on European football, the 50th year of PSG is eagerly anticipated for everyone to write an important page of history together for the club."

It remains to be seen what could be next for Mbappe after the 2019-20 season. If he were to ever test the market, the expectation would be that European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and some English clubs would express their interest, but it's clear that the club has no plans to entertain offers and have already begun planning for next season with him.

Mbappe has 59 goals in 86 matches for PSG, which closes out its Ligue 1 campaign as champions with a battle against Reims on Friday at 2 p.m. ET. You can see the game on fuboTV (Try for free).