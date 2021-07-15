Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan on a free transfer after the Italy international's key role in the Azzurri's 2020 UEFA European Championship success.

The 22-year-old saved Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's penalties in the final shootout to win 3-2 while he also kept three clean sheets as the Italians made the most of their host nation status to finish top of Group A ahead of Wales, Switzerland, and Turkey without conceding a single goal.

Donnarumma shone against Austria, Belgium and Spain in the knockout phase and passed his PSG medical in Italy before Roberto Mancini's men headed to London to face the Austrians at Wembley Stadium.

"I am delighted to be part of this huge club," said Donnarumma in an official statement. "I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters."

The Euro 2020 player of the tournament joins Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum as PSG's third high-profile free agent capture of this summer with Achraf Hakimi also joining from Inter Milan.

The man from Castellammare di Stabia in Naples has already made over 200 appearances for Milan and is on his way to 50 for Italy but has not yet actually competed in the UEFA Champions League and will find himself competing with Keylor Navas for the starting role at Parc des Princes.

"We are delighted to welcome Gianluigi to PSG," added Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "We congratulate him on his UEFA EURO 2020 success and winning Player of the Tournament. I know Gianluigi will receive a warm Parisian welcome from everyone at the club, including his teammates, our staff and all the supporters."

Donnarumma has signed a contract until 2026 and PSG sporting director Leonardo is also hopeful of extending Moise Kean's loan spell at the club with the Italian contingent likely to remain high with Marco Verratti already in place.

It is PSG's second raid on Milan-based clubs this summer with Hakimi also arriving from Inter as the French giants look to bolster their squad for a 2021-22 push for success.