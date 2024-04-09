Paris Saint-Germain resume their quest to win the club's first Champions League title when they host Barcelona in the first leg of a two-leg quarterfinal tie on Wednesday at Parc des Princes in Paris. PSG's best ever Champions League performance was a runner-up effort in 2020. This season, the Parisians lead Ligue 1 by 10 points. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have lifted the Champions League trophy five times, the fifth most ever. They sit second in the La Liga table, behind only Real Madrid. The teams will play the second leg of the quarterfinal on April 16 in Barcelona.



Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. PSG are the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest PSG vs. Barcelona odds, with Barca the +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Barcelona money line: PSG -105, Barcelona +270, Draw +270

PSG vs. Barcelona over/under: 2.5 goals

PSG vs. Barcelona spread: PSG -0.5 (-110), Barcelona +0.5 (-125)

PSG: Kylian Mbappe leads Ligue 1 in goals (24).

FCB: Robert Lewandowski is tied for seventh in La Liga in goals (13).

PSG vs. Barcelona: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back PSG

The Parisians have one of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe. In each of the past five seasons, he has either led Ligue 1 or tied for the lead in goals, totaling 95 over those years. This season, he again leads the league in goals (24) and ranks second in assists (six).

Led by Mbappe, PSG enter Wednesday's match on a roll. The Parisians haven't lost a match since dropping a 2-1 decision to AC Milan on Nov. 7 in a Champions League group stage game. That unbeaten stretch includes 19 victories and eight draws.

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski remains a world-class goal scorer. The 35-year-old striker from Poland has scored 20 goals across all competitions for the Blaugrana and had a 21st taken away by VAR against Las Palmas. In the Round of 16 Champions League match against Napoli, Lewandowski scored in each of the two legs, leading Barca to a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

Lewandowski and the Blaugrana will face a PSG side that will be without its top two right backs. Nordi Mukiele will sit out the match while in concussion protocol. Achraf Hakimi will also miss the first leg due to a one-game suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

How to make Barcelona vs. PSG picks

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's Champions League match from every possible angle and is leaning Under 2.5 goals.

So who wins Barcelona vs. PSG on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie?

