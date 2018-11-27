PSG vs. Liverpool: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
This may end up being a must-win match for the Reds
The biggest game of the Champions League's fifth matchday is set for Paris on Wednesday. In Group C, second-place Liverpool takes on third-place Paris Saint-Germain in a game carrying huge implications. The winner puts one foot into the round of 16, the loser suddenly is in a world of trouble, and a draw will only favor Liverpool.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: PSG vs. Liverpool
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 28
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Parc des Princes
- TV channel: Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: PSG +110 / Liverpool +215 / Draw +280
Storylines
PSG: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were both injured during international duty but returned to training on Monday, which is a huge boost to the team's chances. Thomas Tuchel told reporters that both players will be in the starting lineup when the team sheets are released prior to the match.
Liverpool: The Reds have their own injury concerns. Sadio Mane will train with the club on Tuesday and is expected to travel to Paris, the Liverpool Echo reports. With the way PSG gets forward especially with the outside backs, having their speedy winger on the counter could be massive for the Reds. Like Neymar and Mbappe, we'll have to wait for the team news to see if he plays.
PSG vs. Liverpool prediction
Neymar and Mbappe see the field and the French club gets a huge win to keep its hopes alive.
Pick: PSG (+110)
