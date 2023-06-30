Christophe Galtier and his son John Valovic were in police custody in Nice on Friday morning, according to Agence France Presse. The two were questioned by authorities regarding accusations of discrimination and racism allegedly made in 2021 during Galtier's time with OGC Nice.

The claims surfaced back in April through an email linked to Les Aiglons' former sporting director Julien Fournier. Galtier, who has since coached Paris Saint-Germain and been dismissed, has firmly rejected the allegations and is pursuing legal action for libel.

"Like many of you, I am deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and which have been relayed by some in an irresponsible manner," said Galtier at the time. "They hit me in the depths of my humanity. I am a child of council housing, raised in diversity with the values of sharing and respect for others -- regardless of origin, color or religion. My whole life as a man, as a soccer player and now as a coach, has been dictated by the concern for sharing and living well with others. I cannot accept that my name and my family be dirtied like this.

"So, I have decided to sue anyone who threatens my honor. I can only be satisfied with the opening of an investigation. I have confidence in my country's justice system. In order to let them work in total serenity, I will not be making any further comments on this subject."

The email concerning Galtier and Fournier details a discussion over the racial and religious makeup of the Nice squad via Valovic. Galtier and Fournier's relationship quickly deteriorated at Allianz Riviera and both left the club within months of each other.

"I am in no way responsible for disseminating year-old internal information," said French executive Fournier who has joined and left Italian side Parma since his Nice exit. "I never kick anybody when they are down, despite Christophe Galtier and my differences, and above all I have too much respect for OGC Nice as the club whose colors I proudly defended for more than 10 years as well as its inhabitants. The timing of these revelations disgusts me as much as its content."

Fournier has been questioned by police along with now ex-head coach Didier Digard and president Jean-Pierre Rivere. Although PSG have not yet made Galtier's departure official as talks continue regarding a severance fee, the 2021 Ligue 1-winning coach will make way for Luis Enrique shortly.

