Kylian Mbappe could yet feature against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday after reportedly returning to training with his teammates on Sunday. According to L'Equipe, the French superstar took part in some of the squad session after the 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat away at AS Monaco that took place Saturday, which is the first time since his thigh injury in Montpellier. Le Parisien have gone one step further and are already reporting that Mbappe will be included in PSG's squad to face Bayern on Tuesday night.

Mbappe, 24, is now an increasing possibility to feature in the showdown European clash just two weeks after coming off hurt during the 3-1 win at Stade de la Mosson. Until now, PSG's No. 7 has mainly been limited to gym work and rehabilitation away from the field but Sunday's session saw him shooting at goal once more.

L'Equipe emphasize that while he has not yet been passed fit to feature in the Bayern clash, there is now real hope that he could be ready. PSG head coach Christophe Galtier reiterated that Mbappe's was a three-week absence as recently as Friday's press conference ahead of the Monaco loss.The French tactician was pessimistic regarding Mbappe when asked at Stade Louis II on Saturday and stressed that "zero risk" will be taken.

"Kylian is following his rehabilitation schedule, said Galtier in the principality. "He suffered a major muscle injury. His health is very important. There will be other games coming soon. This will be a two-legged tie and there are other features too. We will take zero risk with Kylian."

Should Mbappe be passed fit, it would be a huge boost for Les Parisiens who have started to suffer a massive drop in form of late.

To make matters worse, Lionel Messi missed the Monaco defeat with a hamstring issue and Marco Verratti was absent with a hip complaint.

PSG are under pressure to get a positive result against Bayern after crashing out of the Coupe de France to bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille midweek.

Unhappy supporters visited the French champions' training facilities on Sunday to express their anger at the team's sudden drop in form.