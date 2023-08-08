PSV Eindhoven will begin a two-leg tie with Strum Graz in the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Tuesday on Paramount+. PSV finished second in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, while Strum Graz was second in the Austrian Bundesliga and has already begun their 2023-24 league campaign with a pair of victories. Both teams were eliminated during UCL qualifying last year and wound up in the Europa League, with PSV losing to Sevilla in the knockout-round playoffs, while Sturm Graz was eliminated in the group stage. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

How to watch PSV vs. Sturm Graz

PSV vs. Sturm Graz date: Tuesday, August 8

PSV vs. Sturm Graz time: 2:30 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League qualifying picks for PSV vs. Sturm Graz

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Champions League third-round qualifiers picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For PSV vs. Sturm Graz, Green is backing PSV -1.25 for a -125 payout. Both teams were second in their respective leagues last season, but the Eredivisie is a step up from the Austrian Bundesliga and PSV's record in European competitions drives that point home. They've made it to at least the knockout rounds of European competition the last three seasons.

"Sturm Graz reached the Europa League group stage last season, and they beat Feyenoord 1-0 in Austria. However, they also lost 6-0 to Feyenoord on the road and failed to qualify from the group stage. They have not qualified for the Champions League since 2001," Green told SportsLine. "PSV have a vastly superior record in European competitions, and they should be too strong for Sturm Graz on Tuesday."

