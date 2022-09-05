AC Milan face RB Salzburg in the opening match of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League's group stage and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. The Rossoneri enter the match after a huge win against Inter Milan that demonstrated how the Serie A champions can perform in such in big matches like the Derby della Madonnina. Stefano Pioli's side now need to improve their performances in European competition, after they were eliminated in the group stage last season, when they played against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Liverpool. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Sep. 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena -- Salzburg, Austria

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: RB Salzburg +245; Draw +260; AC Milan +107 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

RB Salzburg: The Austrian side is one of the best teams in the world at developing young players as they showed over the past several seasons with players such as Erling Haaland or current Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi. Every season they have some new young talents who shine, and this year might be the one for Noah Okafor, one of the most interesting strikers of European soccer. He comes into this season already having scored three goals in the past edition of the UEFA Champions League. He's definitely the most dangerous player to watch out for for the away side on Tuesday.

AC Milan: The Rossoneri come from the win against Inter Milan and they need another good result in their Champions League's opener. It's very likely that Pioli will play the same starting eleven of last Saturday with Charles De Ketelaere, Rafael Leao and Junior Messias supporting the central striker who should be French international Olivier Giroud considering that Croatian striker Ante Rebic is still out injured and won't be available.

Prediction

AC Milan are in a good shape and want to make a good start also in the European campaign and they are the favourites even if RB Salzburg are a solid side. Pick: AC Milan 2, RB Salzburg 0.