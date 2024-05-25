Real Madrid will face Betis for the last home game of the 2023-24 LaLiga season. After winning the title, Carlo Ancelotti's men will play Betis at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu before facing Borussia Dortmund next Saturday for the much awaited UEFA Champions League final in London (You can catch all the Champions League coverage across CBS, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+). Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, May 25 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 25 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -400; Draw +525; Betis +900

Team news

Real Madrid: The hosts have their full squad back apart of David Alaba who is recovering from the ACL injury and Aurelien Tchouameni who will also miss the Champions League final next weekend. This is going to be an emotional day for midfielder Toni Kroos who announced his departure and will retire from soccer after the UEFA Euro 2024.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Betis: Coach Pellegrini doesn't have Aitor Ruibal back in the squad, while former Real Madrid playmaker Isco will miss out the reunion with his old teammates due to a fibula fracture.

Potential Betis XI: Bravo; Sabaly, Sokratis, Visus, Miranda; Roca, Cardoso; Ezzalzouli, Fekir, Perez; Jose.

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to win and conclude with another joy the 2023-24 season, preparing for the Champions League final of the next weekend. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Betis 0.