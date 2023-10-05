Leaders Real Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday looking for a fourth consecutive victory since their derby defeat to Atletico. Carlo Ancelotti's men top the Spanish pyramid while their visitors are midtable and Los Blancos have turned up their form across both the league and UEFA Champions League of late. Real beat Napoli this midweek after edging Union Berlin before that and Las Palmas as well as Girona have fallen since the Atleti loss. Osasuna are without a win of any type against Los Merengues since 2011 and were beaten in last year's Copa del Rey final by this weekend's hosts. However, a 2-0 win over Alaves will have Jagoba Arrasate's Rojillos hoping to break into European contention sooner rather than later.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 7 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo

ESPN | Fubo Odds: Real -350; Draw: +450; Osasuna +900

Team news

Real: David Alaba face a late fitness test with defensive options thinning given Eder Militao's long-term injury and Nacho's suspension. Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois are also injured but there are no other concerns for Ancelotti who could push Eduardo Camavinga into midfield to give Ferland Mendy some minutes at left back.

Potential Real XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Osasuna: Moi Gomez and Unai Garcia will miss out while Johan Mojica is a major doubt but Ezequiel Avila is back from his ban. Substitute Ante Budimir scored last weekend and could now start given his role in the win.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; Pena, Catena, D Garcia, Cruz; Moncayola, Munoz, Oroz; Ruben Garcia, Budimir, Arnaiz.

Prediction

Real should still have enough to see this one out despite some thinning options in defense. Osasuna will hope to perhaps nick a draw, but Jude Bellingham will be keen to continue his red hot form in the Spanish capital. Pick: Real 2, Osasuna 0.