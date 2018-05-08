Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Los Blancos can creep closer to second place with a win

Real Madrid faces Sevilla in their second-to-last La Liga game of the 2017-18 season on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

For Real Madrid, a win puts them in third place in the league, while Sevilla is hoping to hold on to a Champions League spot.

Prediction

Real takes the three points while resting some of its top players for the Champions League final.
Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0. 

