Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid faces Sevilla in their second-to-last La Liga game of the 2017-18 season on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

What's at stake?

For Real Madrid, a win puts them in third place in the league, while Sevilla is hoping to hold on to a Champions League spot.

Prediction

Real takes the three points while resting some of its top players for the Champions League final.

Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.