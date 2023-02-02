Real Madrid look to extend their home unbeaten streak against Valencia to 17 matches when they host their Spanish La Liga showdown on Thursday. Los Blancos (13-3-2) have not lost to Los Che on their own pitch in nearly 15 years, posting 11 victories and five draws since dropping a 3-2 decision in March 2008. Valencia (5-5-8) saw their winless stretch in league play reach four games on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Real Valladolid, which prompted the team to part ways with manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Kickoff at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Los Blancos are -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Valencia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Los Che are +800 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +410 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Valencia vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Valencia money line: Real Madrid -310, Valencia +800, Draw +410

Real Madrid vs. Valencia over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Valencia spread: Real Madrid -1.5 (-105)

RM: Los Blancos are 11-5-0 in their last 16 home meetings with Valencia

VAL: Los Che have failed to score in two of their last three La Liga matches

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have won three straight La Liga meetings with Valencia and also were victorious in their matchup in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals last month, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw. Karim Benzema continued to be a thorn in the side of Los Che in that contest, scoring Real Madrid's lone goal before converting their first shootout attempt.

Benzema has tallied in seven consecutive encounters with Valencia during La Liga play, registering a total of nine goals in that span. The 35-year-old French striker scored twice in their last league match, a 4-1 home victory, while Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior also netted a pair of tallies. Benzema ranks third in La Liga this season with nine goals while Vinicius and Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde have recorded six apiece.

Why you should back Valencia

Los Che proved they can compete with Real Madrid in their Spanish Super Cup battle. They erased a deficit on Samuel Lino's goal in the 46th minute and kept Los Blancos in check after Benzema's goal in the 39th minute. On loan from Atletico Madrid, the 23-year-old recorded 12 goals for Gil Vicente of the Primeira Liga in 2021-22 and tallied in three of six matches across all competitions before his current three-game drought.

Striker Edinson Cavani, who also is in his first season with Valencia after spending the previous two with Manchester United of the English Premier League, leads the team with five goals. The 35-year-old from Uruguay is looking to end his own three-game drought that began after he recorded a brace against Sporting Gijon in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 18. Dutch winger Justin Kluivert is second on Los Che with three goals and midfielder Hugo Guillamon is tied for sixth in La Liga with four assists.

